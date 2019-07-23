Mumbai Crime: Frustrated man attempts to kill sister-in-law in Sewri

crime

Picture of the accused

Sewri police on Saturday arrested a 31-year-old for attempting to kill his sister-in-law. The accused identified as Eleraja Babu Harijan, a resident of Sewri, had slit the victim's throat but when she started shouting for help, due to fear he ran away from the spot.

Kiran Mandhare, Sub Inspector, Sewri police station said, "The incident occurred on July 19 at around 10 pm when the victim was sleeping at her residence. The accused arrived at her home and asked for some dinner. After that, as she went out to discard garbage, the accused attacked her from behind, slitting her throat with a knife. After she began screaming for help, he fled the scene."

Locals then immediately rushed her to JJ hospital where doctors treated her and pulled her out of danger. Following the incident, the police registered an FIR against the unknown person under sections 307 of Indian Penal Code and started an investigation.

The accused was arrested on Saturday and cops also recovered the knife which he used during the crime. He was produced before the court where he was remanded police custody till July 24.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the victim used to take his wife on many outings. Despite, his warning, his sister-in-law would take his wife out. This enraged him and thus, he attempted the murder. He also doubted his wife having an illicit affair with another person.

