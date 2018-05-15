Mumbai Crime: Frustrated with his single status, Mumbra man attacks teenager

21-year-old had thrown chilli powder into a passing teenager's eyes on April 25; Thane cops use CCTV footage to nab culprit



Representational Image

The Naupada police yesterday arrested a 21-year-old for allegedly throwing chilli powder into a teenage girl's eyes on April 25. Identified as Abdul Samad Shakhani, a resident of Mumbra, the police said, the youth was angry about not having a girlfriend and had decided to teach girls a lesson. He randomly attacked the 16-year-old when she was returning home from dance class.

Random attack

According to the police, when the girl was walking home, the accused accosted her, threw the powder and ran away. Passers-by rushed to her rescue - a few alerted the police, others called her parents and took her to a hospital.

DCP (zone I) D S Swami said, "We formed teams to find the culprit. Nobody had gotten a good look at his face, not even the girl. All we had to go on was his height. Also, the spot where it happened didn't have CCTVs. Our teams started checking footage from all CCTVs in nearby areas. We must have gone through footage of more than 80 CCTVs when we got a clip from the camera in a grocery shop in the vicinity where the youth was seen buying chilli powder."

Officers then circulated his photo on various police groups, and finally, got information about him. Inspector (crime) S N Dhumal said, "He used to visit Talao pali often and would see couples hanging out. On the day of the incident, he saw some near the garden in the area and decided to teach girls a lesson. He bought chilli powder and attacked the girl just to satisfy his anger."

