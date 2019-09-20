MENU

Mumbai Crime: Gang of masked men rob gold loan office in Nalasopara

Updated: Sep 20, 2019, 13:47 IST | Samiullah Khan

A gang of masked men robbed United States Petro Finance Limited's 'ITI Gold Loan' office and escaped with valuables and cash

Mumbai Crime: Gang of masked men rob gold loan office in Nalasopara
A robbery occurred in Nalasopara. Pic/Hanif Patel

An incident of robbery was reported in Nalasopara today at United States Petro Finance Limited's 'ITI Gold Loan' office. According to the sources, a gang of masked robbers entered the office, took the employees hostage at the gunpoint and escaped with valuables and cash.

nalasopara robbery

According to the police sources the incident took place around 10 am in the morning when all the employees were busy with the daily routine work and suddenly a gang of masked robbers barged into the office, held the employees' hostage and threatened them with guns, sword and knives.

robbery

They took cash and jewellery and fled from the spot. The Tulinj police rushed to the spot after getting the information about the crime and confirmed the investigation is underway.

