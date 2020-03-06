Mumbai Crime: Gang who planned to steal Rs 200 crore from Tata sons account arrested

The seven accused were arrested by the Palghar local crime branch team before they could succeed in their plan

In a shocking incident, the Palghar police arrested seven people for allegedly trying to steal Rs 200 crore by hacking the bank account of Tata sons. The seven accused have been handed over to Waliv police for further investigation.

According to the investigation, the accused were preparing to transfer Rs 150 crore from Tata sons' account. They had planned to transfer the money in three transactions of Rs 50 crore each in a bank account registered in Kolkata.

The mastermind, identified as Tasleem Ansari was working as an account executive in Indusland Bank. While working as an account executive, Ansari realised that Rs 200 crore that was deposited in the Tata sons account had been lying in the bank for two years.

Ansari struck a deal with a Kolkata based account holder where he promised 20 per cent of the transfer amount to him and the rest 80 per cent of the amount would be sent to Ansari via hawala. But before the accused could succeed in their plan, they were caught by the local crime branch team of Palghar police. All the seven accused were arrested from the parking lot of the Decathlon mall. The police also managed to recover mobile phones tablet, and keypad worth around Rs 90 thousand from their possession.

The accused were identified as Naseem Yaseen Siddiqui (35), Tasleem Parvez Ansari (34), Gunjiv Shamjibhai Barayya (56), Saroj Ajay Gupta (32), Anant Bhupati Ghosh (34), and Anand Pandurang Nalawade (38).

During the police inquiry, it was revealed that Tasleem and Naseem were the main masterminds and were close friends who originally hailed from Bihar. The two were currently residing at sector number 70 in Vashi. While Tasleem worked as an account executive with Indusland bank, Naseem ran his own business where he had a couple of mobile shops in Delhi.

When Tasleem informed Naseem about Rs 200 crore being deposited in Tata sons' account, the two made a plan to steal the money by hacking the bank account. Tasleem also informed Naseem that he had not seen any transaction taking place in Tata sons' accounts in the last two years.

"The two were on the lookout for a hacker with a proven track record and had approached several hackers. But when they could not find one, the two decided to hack the account themselves. But the information was leaked and one of the hackers whom they had approached gave a tip-off to the police," a police officer said.

"The investigation was transferred to Waliv police. They are looking in the matter," said police inspector Siddhawa Jaybhaye from local crime branch Palghar.

