Mumbai Crime: Gangster Chhota Rajan found guilty in BR Shetty attempt to murder case

Jailed gangster Chhota Rajan and five others were accused in the BR Shetty attempt to murder case in which Shetty was allegedly fired upon by the Rajan's gang members in Mumbai in 2012

File picture of gangster Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje, also known as Chhota Rajan during his arrest from Bali island in November 2015. Photo: AFP

The Mumbai sessions court has found gangster Chhota Rajan guilty in BR Shetty attempt to murder case today. Prior to this, in 2018, Chhota Rajan was convicted in the murder case of journalist J Dey.

Background of the BR Shetty case

Hotelier BR Shetty was shot at in Andheri in October 2012. Two people on a motorbike fired four rounds at BR Shetty and fled from the spot. BR Shetty received bullet injuries on his shoulder but somehow managed to walk to the nearest police station and was taken to a hospital from there.

In January 2013, the Mumbai police filed a 1,332-page chargesheet. As per the chargesheet, the firing was ordered by gangster Chhota Rajan as he wanted to settle scores with Shetty for being close to Rajan's rival and cop Pradeep Sharma.

According to the chargesheet, as per the instructions of Chhota Rajan, his aide Satish Thankappan alias Kalia gave out the orders to shoot Shetty. Meanwhile, Kalia was already behind bars at the time in the case of mid-day journalist J Dey's murder.

Along with Chhota Rajan and Satish alias Kalia, Salvan Chellapan, Deepak Upadhyaya, Nityanand Naik and Talvinder Singh alias Sonu are the other accused in the case. Chhota Rajan was arrested from Bali in 2015 and brought back to India and since then, he has been placed in Tihar Jail. Chhota Rajan was sentenced for life in the J Dey murder case last year.

In the BR Shetty case, the accused, along with an attempt to murder, are also facing charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

