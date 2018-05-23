Mumbai Crime: Garment shop staffer catches robber; three others flee with cash

While the victim, identified as Anil Chhadva, managed to chase down one accused with the help of passers-by, the other three escaped with his cash-filled bag

A 39-year-old man working in garments shop in Malad was robbed by four men in broad daylight on Monday evening. While the victim, identified as Anil Chhadva, managed to chase down one accused with the help of passers-by, the other three escaped with his cash-filled bag. The Dindoshi police, who have registered a case, are searching for the absconding accused.

Daylight robbery

The alleged incident happened around 6.45 pm, when Chhadva was walking back to his store after collecting Rs 10 lakh from an Angadia shop that he was supposed to hand over to his employer. When he reached Janta Wafers shop, the four men surrounded him and one of them pulled the cash bag from him. The four then tried to flee, but Chhadva ran after them and, with the help of a few locals, caught one, who was handed over to the Dindoshi police.

1 down, 3 to go

The accused has been identified as Fahim Khan. A police source said Khan, an Andheri resident, had been involved in similar crimes in the past and had been caught by the police too.

Booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Khan was produced in court yesterday and sent to police custody. An officer said, "We have launched a search for the other three who fled with the money."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates