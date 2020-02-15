Mumbai Crime: Girl jumps from auto after driver stares consistently, takes wrong turn

A 21-year-old girl living in Mulund West jumped from an auto after she realised that the driver took a wrong turn and was going towards a secluded area inspite of repeatedly telling the way. The driver was consistently staring at the girl to which she had objected, resulting in the driver taking a wrong turn. Mulund cops have registered the offence and are investigating the matter.

On Thursday night, a 21-year-old girl resident of Mulund West had gone to Mulund Colony. Around 10.50 pm, she took an auto to return to her place. While in the auto, the girl noticed that the auto driver was consistently staring at her through the rearview mirror.

The girl objected to his staring and asked him to take a left turn. An officer from Mulund Police station said, "The driver took a right turn and when girl objected to it, the driver replied saying 'keep quiet and come with me wherever I am taking you.'

The officer added, "Scared girl shouted at him but he didn't budge but when the auto slowed down to cross a speed breaker, she jumped."

The girl sustained bruises on her hands and injured her head severely. She contacted her parents who immediately took her to the hospital and then to the police station to file a complaint. "We have filed a complaint against an unknown auto driver under IPC section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). We are yet to arrest the accused," added the officer.

When mid-day tried to reach the family of the victim, they refused to talk. "The girl has sustained 3 stitches on her forehead and is still in pain. Also, she is under tremendous trauma and s not in a state to talk". Mulund cops have formed a team to track down the auto driver and have rounded up some suspects as well but no arrests have been made yet.

