Mumbai Crime: Girl jumps off a building after being molested in Nalasopara

A Minor girl jumped off the fourth floor of a building in Nalasapara on April 3, after she was allegedly molested by an unknown person. A video of the girl jumping off the building has gone viral.

As per Tuling police, the girl was playing in the area, when the suspect asked her an address and on some pretext took her to the terrace and molested her. To escape from the pervert, the girl jumped off the fourth floor.

She has been admitted in a private hospital in Mumbai. While the Tuling police have filed a complaint of molestation under Indian Penal code and also under relevant sections of the Prevention Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

