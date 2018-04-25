Mumbai Crime: Gold bars worth Rs 2.59 crore found under aircraft seats at international airport

The crime follows a series of gold and foreign currency smuggling cases that have been reported at the CSIA in the recent past

Gold bars worth Rs 2.9 crore were recovered under an aircraft seat at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) on Tuesday. The gold was smuggled in a flight arriving into Mumbai from Dubai.

The crime follows a series of gold and foreign currency smuggling cases that have been reported at the CSIA in the recent past. Wrapped up with tape, the gold bars were hidden under cushions of two aircraft seats. A report in the Hindustan Times states that since the gold was unclaimed, a case has been registered against unidentified suspects.

Customs officials managed to recover six gold bars, each weighing one kilogram each and with foreign markings. They were also able to retrieve six gold pieces weighing 2,990 grams.

In a similar case, a passenger was caught carrying undeclared foreign currency worth several lakhs on Saturday. The passenger, identified as, Ramanlal Waghela, tried to board a flight from Dubai with foreign currency to the tune of Rs 30.77 lakh. The HT report quotes the AIU as having stated, "The currency was concealed in two cylindrical cardboards and was wrapped by an aluminium foil."

