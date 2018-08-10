Mumbai Crime: Goregaon cops hunt for group that beat 2 to pulp

crime

Goregaon police have registered a case against the unidentified accused and are searching for them

A badly beaten up Nizam Khan

Two youngsters were at the receiving end of road rage on Monday, when 15 to 18 unknown people abducted them and beat them up. Reason: the two had demanded compensation from members of the group for ramming into their bike.

The Goregaon police have registered a case against the unidentified accused and are searching for them.

Late-night violence

Around 1.30 am, Nizam Abdul Khan, 23, a resident of Malad East, was en route home from Oberoi Mall with his friend Dharmendra Yadav. When they reached the Link Road signal, a car rammed into their bike.

"The impact was so strong we both fell down. We followed the car and managed to stop it on SV Road. We told the driver about the damage and demanded compensation, but he started beating me," said Khan, adding, "More came out of the car and started beating both of us. They shoved both of us inside the vehicle and kept beating us."

The driver drove to Oshiwara, where more were waiting. "They, too, beat us up. A police patrol team saw the scuffle and came to our rescue. They took us to Cooper Hospital," said Khan.

Policespeak

An officer said, "We have registered a case under sections of rioting, assault and kidnapping. We are taking the help of CCTV cameras to trace the accused."

