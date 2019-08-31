Mumbai crime: Goregaon police busts theives' racket who stole high-end bikes of same colour

mumbai

The police have recovered 8 bikes from their possession

The Goregaon police allegedly busted thieves’ racket that used to steal only bullets and other high cc engine bikes, of the same colour which were kept on the product selling website by their owner for sale.

They said that after stealing the bikes, the accused used to roam around by putting duplicate numbers from the website and whenever they would get a buyer, they would sell the bikes after making fake documents. The Goregaon police have recovered eight high cc engine motorbikes from their possessions which include 5 bullet motorcycle in last week.

According to the police sources, the accused were probably never caught if the theft incident was not captured in the CCTV camera. It took several days to catch and identify the accused as the footage was not clear. Under the guidance of DCP Mohankumar Dahikar and the senior inspector Harish Goswami, both the detection officer PSI Shrirang Chintamani and PSI Sandeep Pachangane, with the help of their staff including HC Ramesh Jadhav, PN Shabir Shaikh, PC Sachin Kambale, PC Baban Lonare, PC Kishor Shinde and PC Pankaj Dhok took the help of informers initially and caught some suspects who were brought for the questioning. The caught two accused who confessed to the crime and they were identified as Sajeet Jaiswal alias Sajan(26) and Sahil Ramesh Rajput(22).

The police have recovered 8 bikes from their possession, said a police official from the Goregaon police station. "We have solved 4 bikes theft cases which were occurred in our jurisdiction in the last couple of months, rest cases which have been solved are from Charkop, Amboli and Juhu police station."

Both accused are friends who live in Goregaon area they belong to a middle-class family are very fond of riding high cc engine bikes specially bullets moto bikes after stealing the bikes they hid them in the building parking and other parking areas. During the investigation, it was revealed that they used to steal the bike of the same colour as the colour of the bike which people put on vehicle selling websites for sale. Once they would find any buyer, they sold the bike after making fake documents one KTM bikes which they steal from Goregaon has cost around 2.8 lakh they sold it to a retire shoulder and charged Rs 1.5 lakh.

We have recovered 8 bikes from their possession which includes 5 bullet botor bike the official added further. We have caught the accused a week back were produced before the court and they remanded judicial custody he added further.

