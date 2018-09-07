Mumbai Crime: Grandson arrested for 87-year-old Tibetan man's murder

crime

Four of his associates were also nabbed; police say property was one reason; but he claimed he was also seeking revenge for a sexual assault by his grandfather on a relative

Representational Pics

The MRA Marg police have solved the September 4 murder of a senior citizen at Fort, with the arrest of his 29-year-old grandson. The 87-year-old, Aja Tenzing Lama, was found stabbed in his home near GPO. He was declared dead on arrival at St George Hospital. The cops have also arrested his grandson's four associates. Preliminary investigation has revealed that property was the reason for the murder. Police said the accused has also claimed he sought revenge for a sexual assault by his grandfather on a relative 25 years ago.

The police found Lama's grandson, Dorji Tenzing Lama, 29, stayed with his wife and children in Dombivali (W). "We found his family was living on money sent by Lama. Dorji had been booked for four offences, and was externed twice," said an officer from MRA Marg police station.



Aja Tenzing Lama

Dorji was grilled again after CCTV footage showed four persons going towards Lama's building. A person who works there told police that Dorji had once come with one of the four, to meet Lama.

Dorji then spilled the beans. "He confessed that he got his four associates - Utkarsh alias Krushna Mahendra Soni, 19, Arjel Daniel Bhise, 22, Jayesh alias Fandry Kanojiya, 19, and Anand Dilip Rai, 21 - to kill his grandfather. All have criminal records. Dorji promised them Rs 1.5 lakh each. He expected to inherit the property his grandfather owned as he is the only legal heir," said another police officer.

Lama owned flats in Dombivali and Kandivali, and three fabric stalls at the Colaba market, which he rented. He got Rs 500 from each every day. "We have arrested Lama's grandson and his four associates in connection with the murder. They will be produced in court," said DCP (zone 1) Abhishek Trimukhe.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Senior citizen found murdered inside building

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates