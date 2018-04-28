Mumbai Crime: Grille-bending thieves steal Rs 5.6 lakh from Colaba home

The quarters in Dandi building located in RC Church, Colaba, are of Amit Kumar Bhagwane, 32, who works as a civil defence messenger in the army



Representational picture

Unknown thieves made away with a bounty of cash and jewellery worth Rs 5.60 lakh, of which Rs 4.50 lakh was in cash, from the house of a civil defence officer. The incident occurred on April 23, when the family was not at home.

The quarters in Dandi building located in RC Church, Colaba, are of Amit Kumar Bhagwane, 32, who works as a civil defence messenger in the army. He had kept Rs 4.50 lakh at his home, which was $6,500 and €295 of exchanged currency belonging to his nephew Shivkumar Vaid, who'd just returned from the West Indies.

On the night of April 23, Bhagwane, his wife, their kids and Vaid went to Shirdi. Before leaving, Bhagwane gave R5,000 to Vaid and kept the remaining cash with his family's ornaments in a metal vault. When they returned on April 24, Bhagwane saw that the door of the cupboard was broken and all valuables inside were stolen.

"Along with cash, ornaments such as 20 gm gold necklace, 5 gm gold ring and 5 gm gold chain were missing. When I went around the house, I found that the iron window grilles at the back were bent," said Bhagwane. An officer from Cuffe Parade police station said, "The act was carried out by someone who knew lakhs in cash was in that home."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates