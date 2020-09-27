Search

Mumbai crime: Group of 7-8 men attack couple with lethal weapons at Badlapur resort

Updated: 27 September, 2020 10:15 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The police have booked a case against the accused under various relevant sections and a manhunt has been launched to nab them

Photo used for representational purpose
A couple from Mumbai was allegedly attacked and assaulted by a group of 7-8 men while they were having dinner at a resort in Badlapur town in Thane district on Thursday night.

The group attacked them with lethal weapons and the couple was severely injured, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror.

The police said that a man from the group passed some comments about the woman and that led to a heated argument between the group and the couple.

The group of men attacked the couple, which is undergoing medical treatment at a hospital.

The police have booked a case against the accused under various relevant sections and a manhunt has been launched to nab them.

First Published: 27 September, 2020 11:40 IST

