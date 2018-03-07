Mumbai Crime: Group of youth lure MBA student using Facebook, thrash him

While the police were able to arrest two of the accused, they are on the lookout for the other three men

A group of 5 youngsters faced arrest after they kidnapped and thrashed a 24-year-old MBA graduate. They lured the victim using Facebook chat, and inflicted grevious injury upon him.

The victim, identified as Jehan Divecha, suffered a rib fracture, internal bleeding in the brain and ears and injuries to his eye after being punched by the assailants for over half an hour. While the police were able to arrest two of the accused, they are on the lookout for the other three men.

The victim was pulled into a Honda City car with tinted glasses, before being assaulted. The attack was ment as an alleged retaliation for an earlier accident, wherein the victim's car brushed against the bike of the arrested youth. A report in the Times of India quotes the complainant as having stated, "Accidentally, my vehicle brushed a bike. The pillion rider fell and suffered minor bruises on his hand. I apologized, yet the two persons on the bike assaulted me. I managed to escape somehow that day."

After the initial incident, Divecha received a Facebook friend request from a girl by the name 'Harsha Joshi'. The person running the account asked Divecha to meet 'her' at a spot in Powai, while carrying a bar of chocolate so that he could be identified. It was when Divecha reached the location that the youth kidnapped him.

The TOI report also quotes Divecha as having recounted, "They drove the car around for around 30 minutes, constantly punching me. Unable to take the blows, I told them I would die as I was an asthma patient. The assailants then got worried and, stopping close to a medical store, bought an asthma pump. The idea, police said, was to resume assault once the pump had had its effect. But Divecha told them “if the pump does not match specifications given by my doctor, there are chances of me dying." At this point, the assailants stole the victim's valuables and dropped him off near the Hiranandani hospital.

