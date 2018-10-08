Mumbai Crime: GRP constable robs man on threat of molestation case

crime

Subhash Nagare (left) and Bhushan More

Forty-two-year-old Sanjay Nalawade, who had come to Thane from Ratnagiri on Sunday to meet a relative, was shocked to death when a Government Railway Police (GRP) constable and a homeguard caught hold of him at the station's men's loo and threatened to frame him in a molestation case if he refused to give them Rs 60,000. Not knowing what to do, Nalawade withdrew Rs 10,000 from a nearby ATM and gave them the cash along with his gold chain.

However, soon after, when he approached the Thane police, they registered a case and arrested the duo. Following this, the GRP commissioner suspended the constable, who already faces a number of complaints.

The accused have been identified as constable Subhash Nagare, 50, and homeguard Bhushan More, 28. According to the victim's statement, when he came out of the toilet, the duo grabbed him by his shirt and told him to remain quiet. When Nalawade asked them what they wanted, they said if he raised an alarm then they would create a scene and tell people he touched their private parts. However, till then, the victim was not sure of what they actually wanted from him.

The statement further states that the duo then took him outside and started beating him up. Then they asked him to hand over Rs 60,000 immediately or else they would file a molestation case against him. Nalawade got scared and gave them Rs 10,000 and a gold chain.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an officer from Thane police station said, "After Nalawade told us what happened, we registered a case against the duo. We arrested them after going through the CCTV footages of the railway station." Following this the GRP commissioner suspended him. During investigation the cops found out that Nagare already faces about 40 complaints for violating seniors' orders, inappropriate behaviour with colleagues and bullying people.

