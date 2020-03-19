Mumbai Crime: GRP crime branch solve kidnapping, murder case

The crime branch of the Government Railway Police succeeded in solving a 21-year-old case of a man who was kidnapped from Santacruz. Sajid alias Mohin Ahmed Qadri, who killed his friend for a ransom of Rs 70 lakh, was arrested by the police, 21 years later. He was handed over to Unit 9 of the crime branch for further investigation.

According to the police, a robbery was registered at the Kalyan Railway Police Station. A parallel investigation was carried out by the Railway Crime Branch Police. The team of the Railway Crime Branch had set up a trap in Navi Mumbai for past ten days to nab the accused. From that information, the police arrested Sajid took him into custody on Tuesday. After a thorough inquiry, the police learnt about 21-year-old mystery of a kidnapped youth from Santacruz.

Amit Kumar Muneshwar, hailing from Patna, came to Mumbai in 1999 for his highes studies and was living in Juhu. At that time he was introduced to Sajid after which the two became good friends. Muneshwar always used to have parties and fun with the accused. One day when Sajid realised Muneshwar hailed from a rich family, the former and his partner Siraj kidnapped the latter.

According to the police, on April 9, 1999, Sajid called Muneshwar's father by the name Abbas and asked to him to pay Rs 70 lakh. The victim’s father told Sajid that he would come to Mumbai and pay the ransom. Four days later, Muneshwar's father came to Mumbai and called Sajid to say that he has just Rs 4.5 lakh and the rest of the money has not yet been arranged. The conversation made Sajid suspect the victim’s father of giving information to the police.

The next day, Sajid and Siraj rode Muneshwar by motorcycle in the Virar-Vasai area, hit his head with a rod to kill him and dumped the body in the Vasai creek. Muneshwar’s father then approached the Santacruz police station and registered a murder case. The investigation was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 9 squad that attempted to apprehend Sajid but he had left Mumbai and escaped. The Mumbai police also went to his village Srivardhan to find him, but there was no clue on him, the police said.

After killing Muneshwar, Sajid lived in Uttar Pradesh for two years, after he came to Ratnagiri and was staying there with a different identity. In 2013, Sajid and his partner had killed a man named Swapnil More in Ratnagiri. Sajid then was out on bail after spending a year in jail. In 2016, the court acquitted Sajid in the murder case.

Senior Police Inspector of GRP Crime Branch Uttam Sonwane told Mid, "Sajid's name was coming in the Kalyan Robbery case, due to which we detained him and during interrogation he confessed to killing Muneshwar."

