Mumbai Crime: GRP returns valuables, cash worth Rs 4.7 lakhs to Goregaon woman 51 days after it was stolen

The Borivli GRP has returned a 51-year-old woman’s bag with valuables and cash worth Rs 4.7 lakh after it was stolen from Borivli railway platform 51 days ago. The cops have also arrested a 51-year-old man from Bandra for stealing the bag.

The woman Jayrubi Nadar, a Goregaon resident was among one of those few lucky people, who got her lost bag after 51 days with all valuables and cash in it.

According to the police sources, Nadar had gone Vasai to attend the wedding of one of her relatives and was returning in the late evening to Borivli station to change trains to go to Goregaon. After boarding the slow local train, she realised that she left her bag on the platform that contained the valuables and cash. when she reached Kandivli station. Nadar then came back to Borivli and looked for the bag on platform number 5, but did not find the bag. She then reached the GRP office and registered a complaint.

The GRP, while checking the CCTV footage, saw an unknown person carrying the bag with him. After looking for the person and they caught the accused from Bandra and recovered the bag from him.

"The accused was identified as Mohammed Siddique Deen Mohammed, a tailor by profession. During interrogation, it was revealed he found the bag and took it along with him, instead of handing it to over to the police," said senior inspector Bhaskar Pawar from Borivli GRP.

The police had recovered the bag with the belonging including the jewelry and cash worth around Rs 4.7 lakh intact.

"Mohammed has been booked under section 379 of Indian Penal Code and was produced before the court remanded judicial custody," he added.

