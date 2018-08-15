Search

Mumbai Crime: Gutka, tobacco items worth over Rs 11 lakh seized

Aug 15, 2018, 20:55 IST | IANS

The action was taken based on a tip-off, Assistant Superintendent of Police Atul Kulkarni of the district rural police said

Gutka and other tobacco items worth Rs 11.56 lakh was seized after a raid conducted on Wednesday by the police at Kashimira township in the district, an official said. The action was taken based on a tip-off, Assistant Superintendent of Police Atul Kulkarni of the district rural police said.

"Premises of two shops owned by a man named Kaushiik Rajghor, 37, in the township were raided in the wee hours today and a large stock of banned gutka, paan masala, scented tobacco, etc, was seized," he said.

An offence was registered against the shop owner and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was informed for further action, Kulkarni said. The source of the banned gutka is being investigated, the officer said.

