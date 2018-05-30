Mumbai Crime: Gutka worth Rs 1 crore seized from Mira Road

ASP Atul Kulkarni of Bhayander division told PTI that, acting on a tip-off, police raided a service road at around 1:30am and seized the contraband



Gutka worth Rs 1 crore was seized from five vehicles in Mira Road in the district early morning today, police said. ASP Atul Kulkarni of Bhayander division told PTI that, acting on a tip-off, police raided a service road at around 1:30am and seized the contraband.

He said that the Food and Drug Administration would carry out further investigations.

