Mumbai Crime: Harbour hooligans caught? Wadala GRP detains 4 suspects

Till the time of going to press, officers were verifying that the quartet caught is indeed the one they have been searching

Video grabs show the four doing stunts, running with the train, and stealing a phone

A day after mid-day's report on four youths creating ruckus on a Harbour train — carrying out stunts and even robbing a commuter of his mobile phone, all caught in their own video — the Wadala GRP, last night, detained four youths suspected to be those seen in the viral video. Till the time of going to press, officers were verifying that the quartet caught is indeed the one they have been searching.

Earlier in the day, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) had spread the word, and their photos, to nab the culprits. The youths had recorded a video, which had gone viral, of them hanging out of trains and climbing to the roof between Chunabhatti and GTB Nagar stations, and then, snatching the phone of a person standing at GTB Nagar station.

Sources said RPF officers had circulated the video to the in-charge at all railway police stations, asking them to find when it was shot. The police had also scanned CCTV cameras at GTB Nagar and Chunabhatti stations. RPF said it keeps a watch on such offenders, but it's not possible to go after them when they are being reckless aboard a moving train. Sachin Bhalode, senior divisional security chief, said, "We have been organising campaigns at colleges to appeal to youngsters to not do such acts."

In 2017, 133 were arrested for doing stunts and a total fine of R60,550 was collected, 576 were arrested for travelling on the footboard, which netted a total fine of Rs 2,16,750, and 52 were arrested for travelling on the roof, with a total fine of Rs 34,400 collected.

