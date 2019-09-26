Mumbai Crime: Have no option but to kill myself, says harassed woman

Businessman Dilip Jain, accused of making public explicit content to "cause reputational damage" to his former girlfriend is allegedly continuing to do so, the victim told mid-day on Wednesday. The Virar woman said that she was now losing all hope.

"I am left with no option but to commit suicide because even the police complaints haven't deterred him (Jain). He is reaching a new low every day to harass us. After ruining my life, he has now chosen to defame my younger sister. He approached my sister's fiance who works in Qatar and sent him my nude pictures and videos. He also told my would-be brother-in-law that my sister and I were the top call girls in Mumbai," the victim told mid-day. The fiance's friend Chirag Ghoghaliya told mid-day that he too had received a friend request on Facebook on Monday night. "I accepted it immediately after which we started chatting and he sent me the nude photos and videos. I abused him and blocked him on the chat," Ghoghaliya said.

Tapping into community

The 43-year-old accused has also made a WhatsApp group with some relatives of the victim, apart from sending friend requests on Facebook to her community members in Gujarat. As soon as people accept his request, he bombards them with her nude photographs and videos. Jain has opened a fake Facebook account for this purpose, the victim's father told mid-day.

"He has taken help of social media to defame us in the community," the father said. The victim was in a relationship with Jain for over 18 months. She has registered four FIRs and three Non-Cognisable (NC) offences against Jain after which he was externed by the Vasai court but is regularly seen in Virar, the victim's family has alleged. Superintendent of Palghar police Gaurav Singh told mid-day that one fresh First Information Report (FIR) will be registered against the accused if the victim or her relatives approach the police again. "They need not worry about anything. I will personally look into the matter. She should approach the local police station and register a fresh case against the accused," Singh added.

4

No. of FIRs filed against Jain

3

No. of NCs filed against him

