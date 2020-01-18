Mumbai Crime: HC rejects DIG's pre-arrest bail plea in molestation case

The Bombay High court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of absconding Maharashtra Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Nishikant More, who is accused of molesting a 17-year-old girl in June last year. More, through his lawyer filed the pre-arrest bail application on Thursday and the matter was heard on Friday.

The HC adjourned the hearing until Monday and asked the police to submit its reply to the bail plea. The court may look into the video footage of the incident which took place at the survivor's birthday party.

"We have intervened and opposed his bail application, and the court has not given him any relief from arrest until next hearing. The HC may look into the video in the next hearing, and has also said the matter is serious," said Samrat Thakkar, advocate representing the survivor's family. The public prosecutor also opposed the bail application.

More's lawyer Aniket Deshkar argued in the court that DIG did not molest the girl. There are pictures of both families sharing good relations even after the alleged incident, he added. Deshkar told mid-day "We have argued that my client is wrongly framed in the matter. There are videos from post-birthday celebration" which shows the two families shared cordial relations.

A sessions court in Panvel had last week rejected More's anticipatory bail application after the Navi Mumbai police said his custodial interrogation was important. If granted bail, he may tamper with the evidence as he is a senior officer.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates