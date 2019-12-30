Mumbai Crime: Headless body found in Ghatkopar, woman's legs chopped, say cops

Ghatkopar police on spot. They said further investigations are on.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A headless body of a woman was found near the state transport's workshop at Ghatkopar (West) on Monday. According to the police, the woman's legs have been chopped from below the knees.

The Ghatkopar police arrived on spot after a pedestrian alerted them.

"Around 10am, we received a call from a pedestrian about a dead body dumped near the workshop. Ghatkopar police rushed to the spot and panchnama is on," Kundlik Nigade, ACP, Ghatkopar division said.

This comes just weeks after the murder of the Vakola musician, whose chopped body had washed ashore Mahim beach last month. His 17-year-old adopted daughter and her boyfriend were held for the murder.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates