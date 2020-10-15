Mumbai crime: Heroin worth Rs 2.4 crore seized at Dharavi, one held

Mumbai Police seized 1.2 kg of heroin worth around Rs 2.4 crore from a peddler in Dharavi, said an official of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), Ghatkopar on Thursday.

The peddler, identified as Manzar D. Shaikh, 47, is a resident of Dharavi.

Following a tip-off about a drug consignment delivery, an ANC team lay in wait for the peddler at the 60-feet road in Dharavi on Wednesday afternoon.

“When the suspected peddler arrived to sell the drugs to other peddlers or customers in the area , he was nabbed with the packet containing 1.2 kg of heroin, estimated to be worth around Rs 2.4 crore in the international market,” said Joint Police Commissioner (Crime) Milind Bharambe.

Police said that the accused had been earlier caught in 2018 by the ANC Ghatkopar unit in a similar drug peddling case.

