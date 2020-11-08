Mumbai Crime: History-sheeter arrested for abusing, threatening man, running illegal pay-and-park racket

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested a man from Malad's Kurar area with criminal antecedents for allegedly running an illegal pay-and-park racket near Dindoshi court. Police officials said that the accused threatened a businessman who refused to pay him Rs 100 as parking charges for the day.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the arrested accused has been identified as Gabbar Ahmed Idris alias Mohammad Arif (30). The Kurar police are also on the lookout for two other accused identified as Irfan alias Batla (25), and Sabir Sayyer (30).

In his complaint, 45-year-old Attar Rabbani, a cloth merchant from Malad (East) said that when he refused to pay Idris, the accused threw a stone at him which hit his vehicle’s windshield and broke the glass. He told police that on Thursday around 5 pm, he found a free space at Rani Sati Marg and parked his car. Idris immediately approached him and demanded Rs 100 as a parking fee.

"When Rabbani refused to pay the fee, the accused got angry, abused, and threatened to kill him," a police officer from Kurar station said. Babasaheb Salunkhe, senior inspector from Kurar police station said, "Following his complaint, we registered a case for running an illegal pay-and-park racket and demanding money from vehicle owners. We have arrested one accused and are investigating the case."

The Kurar police have booked Idris under section 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of other), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police officers said that there are 12 cases of attempted dacoity, theft, and narcotics possession registered against Idris at Kurar police station. Besides, he also has three cases of house-breaking and theft registered against him at Dindoshi police station.

