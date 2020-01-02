Mumbai Crime: History-sheeter robs, assaults women on train, arrested

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 42-year-old man robbed women commuters on long-distance trains and was arrested by the crime branch unit of the Government Railway Police on Monday.

The GRP officers said that Aslam Mohammad Umar alias Nasir alias Raja was caught at Borivli railway station just when he was about to rob another woman commuter. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Umar had assaulted and robbed a woman commuter on November 15, 2019. He was also wanted for robbing 31-year-old whom he pushed from a running train between Dadar and Mahalaxmi on December 13.

According to GRP officers, a team was formed to nab the accused after the two incidents. The team found a woman alone in a compartment on Monday morning which Umar boarded later. The team arrested history-sheeter Umar before he could rob the woman.

The police also suspect his involvement in the murder of Dariyabai Shankarlalji Lachheta, who was found murdered in the ladies compartment of Bhuj Express on December 7, 2018.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates