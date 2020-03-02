Mumbai Crime: History sheeter with country-made pistol arrested from near Uddhav Thackeray's residence

The Unit 9 of the Mumbai crime branch arrested a 35-year-old history-sheeter with a country-made pistol and seven live cartridges near Matoshree, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Bandra (East). According to the police, the accused has been identified as Irshad Khan, who has several cases of robbery, attempt to robbery and murder against him In Mumbai, Thane and Gujarat.

According to the crime branch, they received specific information about the accused and deployed teams near Kherwadi and Kala Nagar junction along with police inspector Sanjeev Gawde. Khan was nabbed from behind the Mhada building.

"He was planning a robbery in the locality along with his associates. Based on the information, he was trapped and arrested. A country-made pistol and live cartridges were found in his possession, which have been seized," said Mahesh Desai, senior police inspector of Unit 09.

During investigation, the crime branch found that there are six cases of robbery and attempt to robbery against him in Mumbai and Thane, and a case of murder in Gujarat. "The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the arms act and further investigations are underway," Desai said.

