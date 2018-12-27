Mumbai Crime: History-sheeter arrested for threatening to kill Borivli eatery owner

crime

The Kasturba Marg police have arrested a history-sheeter in Borivali East for house trespass and threatening to kill a local eatery owner. The accused, Vijay Gathal, 28, brandished a revolver and threatened to kill Premchand Maurya.

Sources told mid-day that Gathal has been targeting north Indian vendors in Borivali under the banner of a political party with which he is affiliated. There are multiple cases of offences registered against him at Kasturba Marg police station. In a bid to establish his hegemony in the local area, Gathal often picks up fights with north Indian vendors over petty issues.

In the wee hours of Tuesday, a drunk Gathal reached Maurya's house which is next to a Sai temple in Borivali East, and knocked on his door. When he opened the door, Gathal entered his house and picked up a fight with Maurya. Sources said he then brandished his revolver and said, "Tu dubara Sai mandir me dikhega to idhar thok dalunga," (If I see you again in the Sai mandir, I'll kill you). Maurya lodged a complaint with the police in the morning. After registering an FIR under Sections 452 (house trespass), 504 (breach of peace), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code, police arrested Gathal.

Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Vinaykumar Rathod said, "Gathal reached the house of Maurya in the wee hours of Tuesday and asked him not to enter the premises of a temple next to his (Maurya's) house. He (Gathal) is a history-sheeter and at least six cases have been registered against him since 2014." Gathal was sent to judicial remand. Sources said he may be externed.

