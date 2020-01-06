Mumbai Crime: Homemaker arrested for leaking obscene video of woman in affair with husband

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 35-year-old homemaker was arrested on Thursday for alleged circulating an obscene video of a woman who had an affair with her husband. According to the police, the husband is absconding and the 38-year-old woman, who filed the complaint against the homemaker, works as an actor in the film industry, Indian Express reported.

An officer said that the complainant met the man in 2016 when she was going some family issues and he offered to help her. They then eventually got into an affair. In January 2018, the man made a video call to the complainant on WhatsApp while she was bathing. The woman stated in her complaint that she did not know that she was being filmed. She said that her cousin shared the same video with her.

When the complainant confronted the man about the video, he said that his wife made it public when she came across it on his phone. The woman also confronted his wife who threatened to share the video with more people. The woman then changed her residential address and stopped contacting the couple.

Later her relatives and family also told her that they received the same video, after which she confronted the couple again and it escalated to an argument. The complainant then filed a case with the police in November 2019.

After being arrested, the homemaker was produced before the court where she was reprimanded to police custody.

