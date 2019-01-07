Mumbai Crime: House maid arrested for theft at actor Moushumi Chatterjee's flat

crime

According to the police, Chatterjee had gone out of town for work last week. When she returned, she couldn't find a gold bangle which was worth approximately Rs 1 lakh and had great sentimental value for her.

Representational Image

MUMBAI: A gold ornament was recently stolen from the veteran Bollywood actor Moushumi Chatterjee's suburban residence in Khar. The housemaid, identified as Sunita, was nabbed by the police on her way to sell the stolen gold bangle. The case was solved within 24 hours of being registered, police officials said.

Moushumi Chatterjee, 70, is well known for her work in the Hindi cinema for movies like 'Anuraag’, ‘Angoor’ and ‘Benaam’ as well as Bengali cinema. According to the police, Chatterjee had gone out of town for work last week. When she returned, she couldn’t find a gold bangle which was worth approximately Rs 1 lakh and had great sentimental value for her. Four people accessed the house in her absence-- three of them female. Chatterjee registered an FIR at the Khar police station last Thursday. The police started making inquiries with all the helps and found that one of the maids, Sunita, had not reported to work on Thursday. She would usually come in around8 am and leave by 6 pm.

A constable visited Sunita’s house at Santa Cruz West but she wasn’t home. Police then inquired with local residents and learnt Sunita had gone to a jeweller. She was nabbed before she could sell the stolen bangle. Officials said Sunita has been working in Chatterjee’s house since a decade. According to TOI, Sunita told the police she never imagined the theft to be detected as she had only picked up one ornament. She has been charged under Section 381 of IPC (theft by clerk/servant of property in possession of the master).