Mumbai Crime: Housewife accuses optician of molesting her during check-up

A housewife was allegedly molested by an optician at an eye-care clinic. The incident took place a week ago. The Khar Police have arrested the 30-year-old, who was nabbed after she registered a complaint with them.



Representational picture

According to The Times of India, police say the accused, who is a married man, was apparently alone in the shop when the woman visited the establishment for a check-up. Cops further stated that the woman accused the man of touching her inappropriately. She lodged a molestation case with the police after discussing the matter with her family, following which the accused was nabbed the same day the complaint was made.

Police have recorded statements of the eye-witnesses, the woman and the accused and will file a charge sheet. They are also probing if similar complaints have been made by other women against him.

