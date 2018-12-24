Mumbai Crime: Housewife looking for job finds sexual predator instead

hatke

After receiving such messages for some time, the woman met Cuffe Parade police and he was arrested on Saturday

The accused, Sumit Tiwari

A housewife looking for a job was shocked when a prospective employer asked her for a physical relationship. "If you are comfortable with having sex then we will proceed with the job," was the message he sent her on a messaging app. After receiving such messages for some time, the woman met Cuffe Parade police and he was arrested on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Sumit Tiwari, 34, is a resident of Thane. According to the police, the woman, who was looking for a job online, found a website, 'nevaljob.com', where she uploaded her details. A few days later she received a call from Tiwari who introduced himself, said he was from the website, and asked her if she was looking for a receptionist's job.

When she said yes, Tiwari told her that there was no such vacancy with his company, but they wanted an executive manager. Police said when the woman told him that she didn't have any experience for the post, Tiwari told her they didn't need experience for this job and asked her to meet him at his Fort-based office on December 6. A police officer said, "She reached at 2 pm but Tiwari was not there. When she called him he said he was caught up with some work, and asked her to wait. The woman was scared but she waited and they met at 4 pm."

After the meeting Tiwari started messaging her through WhatsApp. One day he told her, "I am appointing you as executive assistant for myself. Are you 100% comfortable to be in a hidden physical relationship with me? Or any puzzle there?" Shocked, she called him, he did not reply. Later, he sent her another message asking if she was open to a sexual relationship. After he kept messaging her with similar requests, she approached police.

