Mumbai Crime: Housing society secretary murders 23-year-old watchman for not working properly

Representational Image

The secretary of a housing society from Ulhasnagar was arrested on Tuesday, for allegedly killing its watchman by thrashing him and strangulating his throat, as he allegedly did not do his work properly.

According to Ulhasnagar police, the victim, Vikas Balbahadur Sunar, 23, worked as the watchman of Menaka Palace building in Maharashtra Nagar, and lived on its ground floor with his wife and their three-year-old daughter.

The clash

The accused was identified as Vicky Talreja, 36. A police official said, "According to the complainant, Sunar's wife, the accused, Talreja came to their room on Monday evening, and started shouting about the lights of the building and the water pump not being on. He then asked Sunar to pack up and go back to his village for not doing the work given to him properly. Sunar started requesting that he be allowed to live there for next three months as the monsoon has begun and he had his three-year-old daughter with him. After that conversation both of them had a clash."

Copspeak

Ulhasnagar police station senior PI Dattatray Palve said, "In a fit of rage, Talreja strangled Sunar, pushed him on the ground and beat him up. Consequently, the watchman fell unconscious and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. We have registered an offence under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code against the alleged accused and arrested him."

