Mumbai Crime: Husband murders wife and tries to pass it off as suicide, booked

The Kurla police booked a 22-year-old man who allegedly murdered his minor wife and then tried to pass it off as suicide on Friday. As per officials, the two were married a year back but the man, Rafiullah (22), started suspecting his wife of having an affair. On Friday, he allegedly strangulated her and then he and his relatives were taking the body for burial when police got a tip-off and stopped them from doing it.

The body was then sent for post mortem and police found out about the murder. The police have booked the husband for murder and and destruction of evidence. A case against the same was filed at Kurla police station. Officials said while the husband was booked, others may also be booked. Deputy commissioner of police (Zone 5) Rajiv Jain confirmed that they have filed a case of murder against Rafiullah.

