Mumbai Crime: Husband thrashes wife, lover after catching them red-handed

The Samta Nagar police station arrested a 28-year-old man and his friends for thrashing the former's wife and her lover after he caught them red-handed.

The 26-year-old woman, who resides in Borivli (East) went to her paramour's place in Kandivli (East) on the pretext of going to her parent's place, a Times of India report read.

The accused is a gym instructor. The report said on December 18, the woman told the accused that she was going to her parent's place and she left the house. However, when she did not answer his calls, he called his in-laws who told them that she had not visited them. Her husband then filed a missing complaint.

When the police tracked her phone, her location was found to be Thakur Village in Kandivli (East). When her husband found that she was with someone else, he went to the man's house with a few friends and thrashed him.

The man suffered head injuries and was hospitalised. The report added that the woman told the police that she did not want to live with her husband and wanted to be with the man instead.

The husband and his friends were arrested and the Samta Nagar police registered a case of assault against the woman's husband and his friends. They were later released on bail.

