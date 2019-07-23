Mumbai Crime: 'I'll walk free,' says 'killer' teen from Dongri home

crime

The teenager is in the home for pushing the 13-year-old off the Royal Palms building in Aarey on June 29, after she refused to be in a relationship with him

Being lodged in the Dongri Children's Home has not stopped a 16-year-old boy, who allegedly killed a 13-year-old girl in Aarey Colony after she refused to date him, from uploading a video online promising his return.

The controversial video was shared on the teen's brother's Instagram account on July 20. In it, he said, "Kya bolti Aarey ki public! Bach jaayenge, tension mat lo. Ek din apun bhi chhoott ke aayenge bahar." [What's up, people of Aarey! I'll be safe, don't worry. One day, I will walk free]. The teenager is in the home for pushing the 13-year-old off the Royal Palms building in Aarey on June 29, after she refused to be in a relationship with him. The girl died soon after. mid-day had reported the incident on July 3 in, '16-year-old boy pushes13-year-old girl off high-rise'.

The mother of the deceased told mid-day, "The family and other relatives of the accused are threatening and pressuring us to take back the case. We had complained about this to the Aarey police, but they are not taking the matter seriously. My family is already living in fear and that has increased further after watching the video of the accused." The mother got a link to the video from an acquaintance. A source from Aarey police station said, "We are not aware of any such video message. The authorities concerned are responsible and they will take necessary action."

She added, "Despite committing such a big crime, there is no remorse or fear of the law on the face of the accused. It is also concerning to see an accused locked up in the Children's Home on the charge of murder being provided with the convenience to create a video message and upload it on social media. The authorities concerned should take the matter seriously and appropriate action must be taken against the accused."

Dongri home says

The video could have been recorded when the teenager's relative came to visit him. "Every Saturday, the families of the children lodged in the home come to visit and it could have happened then. We will bring this up in the Child Welfare Committee court and mention that recording any kind of video is not allowed in the premises. Whoever has done this has violated the law. Action will be taken against the accused as well as the parents [or relatives who have recorded the video]," said Rahul Kantikar, superintendent of the Dongri Children's Home.

