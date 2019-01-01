Mumbai Crime: Illegal liquor for New Year's party worth Rs 16 lakh seized

crime

The gang who work for illegal liquor supply they are activated in the city

Representational Image

The time has arrived when people gather for a party and welcome new year. This is one of the reasons for people to throw parties and hence, liquor prices go up. Gangs were already operating in the city selling illegal liquor. A team managed to locate members of this group and also illicit liquoor worth lakhs of rupees.

According to DCP Detection Akbar Pathan one team obtained the information and then Inspector Anand Bhoir along with the Unit 8 team carried out a search operation in the suspected area and spotted the accused along with his vehicle.

During an enquiry, the suspect disclosed details about a liquor godown located at J.B. Nagar Chakala, Andheri east, where a team arrived and seized the illegal stock of 23 different types and a total of 945 bottles worth Rs 16,31,000. After the suspect failed to produce bills for the same, the police caught whiff of the illegal booze and seized all consignments.

The arrested accused identified as Gotu Premji Gurjar, 38, was produced before the court and later remanded in police custody. The police are still investigating details about Gurjar's contacts and places where he obtained such liquor from. Gurjar is a history-sheeter and several cases are registered against him.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates