Mumbai Crime: IT professional suffering from celebral palsy loses Rs 1 lakh to e-wallet fraudster

An IT professional suffering from celebral palsy lost nearly Rs 1 lakh to an fraudster who had offered her help with her digital wallet app. The victim, Jasmin Khanna who works with a multi-national company, filed a complaint against the person at the Oshiwara police station, The Times of India reported.

Khanna had received a text message, with a contact number,saying that her account with a digital wallet application that she used would be suspended if she did not update her KYC information. She dialed the number given in the text but no one attended the call. She then received a call from the number, where the caller claimed to be an agent with the digital wallet application and offered her help to update her KYC information.

The caller asked her to download Team Viewer application, to which Khanna’s physiotherapist warned that it could give remote access of her phone to him. The caller insisted that this was the only way to help her through the process. When Khanna downloaded the application, the call got disconnected.

The caller repeatedly called her on January 4, till she attended the call. He then asked her open the Team Viewer and share its ID with him. After he gained remote access of her phone, he asked her to add a token amount of Re1 to check if her account was operational. After Khanna gave a confirmation, she saw Rs 49,000 being debited from her account in two transactions, for which he told her that he is trying to enhance her credit limit. Khanna then switched off her phone.

She approached the police who then contacted the digital wallet service for investigation. She is quoting by the newspaper saying that she hopes the fraudster is brought to justice.

