Mumbai Crime: Jaipur man held for making vulgar video calls to actor's wife

A 32-year-old man from Jaipur was arrested by Mumbai police and is being brought to the city on transit remand after he video called an actor’s 28-year-old wife and engaged in sexual acts.

As per a Times of India report, the woman got a friend request from a certain Pooja Jain. She accepted it thinking it was a relative. Later, she started receiving explicit messages. On November 25, she got a video call where the accused performed vulgar sexual acts.

The woman informed her husband and they filed a police complaint after recording his next call. D B Marg police traced the IP address to Jaipur and the accused was identified. The accused Rahul Jain is a marketing executive who is unemployed since the lockdown started.

"An FIR was registered as it was a sensitive case," said an investigator

"There was no mobile number as the caller made a video call using an app. We contacted the app's office and took the IP address. Police then contacted the internet service provider and got the address of a man in Jaipur," added an officer.

