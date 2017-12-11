Mumbai Crime: Jammu and Kashmir man rapes, kidnaps woman, arrested at airport

Four months back, when a Jammu & Kashmir (J&K)-based man, Ajaz Ahmad, went absconding after kidnapping and raping a woman, the Thanamandi police issued a lookout circular (LOC) against him

Four months back, when a Jammu & Kashmir (J&K)-based man, Ajaz Ahmad, went absconding after kidnapping and raping a woman, the Thanamandi police issued a lookout circular (LOC) against him. On Saturday evening, Ahmad was arrested from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport while he was trying to escape to Kuwait.



Representational pic

Escape bid foiled

A source said, "Late on Saturday evening, while his passport was being checked at the immigration department, the officials found out that an LOC had been issued against him by the J&K police. Thereafter, the officials detained Ahmad and informed the Sahar police about him."

Later, the Sahar cops arrested him from the airport and informed the Rajouri Thanamandi police. Ahmad was produced in the Bandra court on Sunday. Speaking to mid-day, an officer from Thanamandi police station said, "We have received information that the accused was arrested from the Mumbai international airport. Our team has left for Mumbai to take him into custody."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go