Mumbai Crime: Japanese national held Rs 1.24 crore foreign currency at airport

The accused was carrying approximately Rs 1.2 crore in her baggage en route to Bangkok

The foreign currency notes that were found. Picture/ Faizan Khan

A Japanese national was caught with foreign currency worth approximately Rs 1.24 crore at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday night.

The CISF recovered USD 1,20,000 from the hand baggage of Marin Kataigi, who was supposed to fly to Bangkok that night. After further inspection, more USD 60,000 was recovered from her check-in baggage. When confronted by CISF personnel regarding the currency, she could not produce any valid document.

The matter was informed to senior officials in CISF and customs officials. The woman was later handed over to customs officials for further action in the matter.

