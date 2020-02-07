Mumbai Crime: Jaslok hospital staff abet colleague's suicide, booked

A few employees of Jaslok hospital have been charged by the Gamdevi police for abetting the suicide of another staffer who allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train last month. As per the police, Sachin Ashok Kharat's family alleged that he was compelled to take his own life after he was forced to resign by the hospital, read report in Mumbai Mirror.

The deceased was a resident of Tulshetpada in Bhandup and had been working with the hospital for 20 years. He committed suicide on January 8 by jumping in front of a train between Bhandup and Nahar station.

A missing person's complaint was lodged ta Bhandup police station and his body was identified on the basis of his clothes and watch. Kharat's father told the police that his son was forced to resign ad empty his locker. He was physically escorted by the security guards out of the hospital as the hospital administration had accused him of misappropriation of funds.

A police official said, "The father told us that Sachin was very distributed about the incident and the way he was treated. He could not sleep that night and left the house on January 8 without informing anyone." The hospital has said Kharat allegedly collected money from patients without giving them a receipt. The hospial's sttement said, "He admitted to doing so and even gave a confession letter. He later also submitted his resignation and left the organisation."

