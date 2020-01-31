Mumbai Crime: Jeweller held for trying to rape 12-year-old girl in Andheri

A jeweller has been arrested by Andheri police for allegedly attempting to rape a 12-year-old girl in her building at Andheri East. The incident took place at 11 am on January 20 when the man kept an eye on the girl while she was playing with her friends and then followed her when she started to go inside the building. He grabbed the girl and tried to force himself on her but the child managed to escape and took the elevator home.

The building's CCTV camera captured the man, Tejtaral Sumirmal Jain, 58, masturbating near the staircase after the girl's escape. The girl informed her parents about the incident. They went looking for Jain but he had left by then. They then registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to police, the girl's screams for help alerted other kids in the area who also ran home. Assistant police inspector Ganesh Pisal of Andheri police station said, "In another CCTV footage, we also found Jain masturbating next to a parked motorbike. We combed the area but he was not found. Later, we took help from shopkeepers and identified him."

Jain is a resident of J B Nagar, Andheri East. According to police, he used to run a jewellery shop which had shut down a few months ago. His wife died last year and his two sons are settled in the United Kingdom. He is currently in judicial custody.

