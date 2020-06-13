Mumbai Crime: Jilted lover booked for leaking, trying to sell former girlfriend's intimate photos online

The Samta Nagar Police in Mumbai booked a final year engineering student for allegedly uploading and attempting to sell his former girl friend’s intimate photos on social media.

According to the police, the victim, a 20-year-old law student, residing in Kandivli was in a relationship with the accused for one and a half years. She had ended the relationship in April this year. Enraged by the break-up, the man, a resident of Gokuldham in Goregaon (East), leaked her intimate photos, on social media and also tried to sell them, with the intention of defaming her. The photos were taken when the accused and the woman were in a relationship.

The woman, who practices under a firm in the High Court, learned of the act as the social media platform sought her permission to post the pictures. She approached the police station and registered the complaint against the accused on Sunday.

An official from the Samta Nagar police station said that no arrest has been made yet as the matter is under inquiry.

The police have booked the accused under IPC sections 354 (B) (Assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person),419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), 292 (Sale, etc., of obscene books), 500 (Punishment for defamation), 501 (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) and 67 (I) (Publishing sexually explicit matter on an electronic form) of the IT Act, 2000.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news