Mumbai Crime: Jilted lover slashes ex-girlfriend in broad daylight for ignoring him

Upset at being ignored and suspecting her of having an affair, a 22-year-old slashed his 21-year-old girlfriend bloody in Sewri yesterday. The girl is undergoing treatment in KEM Hospital.

According to the RAK Marg police, Bina Sahu and Pukar Nate, a resident of Dombivli, were in a relationship. Around 11 am yesterday, when Bina was on her way to her office, Nate met up with her and told her he wanted to talk with her for a few minutes.

Slashed with blade

A police officer said, "He asked her why she had been ignoring him, to which Bina retorted that what she did in her personal life was not his lookout and he shouldn't interfere and mind his own business. Angered, Nate took out the blade he was carrying and slashed her throat and hands." To avoid public ire, he attacked himself with the same blade. He too has been admitted to KEM Hospital. A neighbour of Bina said, "Nate used to stay in the same locality in Sewri. Later, he shifted to Dombivli, after which they would meet occasionally."

Asked him to stop seeing her

"We had called up Nate's family and politely told them that we were not happy with their relationship and wouldn't agree to their marriage, so they should tell him to stop seeing her," said her elder brother Prabhakar, adding that in spite of that Nate used to call her and try to meet her. According to the police, Nate had started doubting that she was dating someone else and, hence, had decided to dump him.

The police have registered an FIR against Nate under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 309 (punishment for attempted suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and are waiting for him to be discharged to arrest him.

