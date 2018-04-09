Mumbai Crime: Journalist threatens Vasai builder for Rs 25 lakh over illegal buildings
The builder alleged that the man had threatened to complain against him to the local civic body, which had taken up a drive to demolish illegal constructions if he did not give him Rs 20 lakh, the police said.
Representational Image
The district rural police has booked a man, claiming to be the editor of a local publication, for allegedly trying to extort Rs 20 lakh from a builder in Vasai area. The Tulinj police registered offences against the man under Indian Penal Code sections for extortion, the police said in a release.
A probe was on into the case, the release added.
