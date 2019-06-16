Mumbai Crime: Juvenile attacks house master in remand home

crime

Master received three stitches in the head

A 17-year-old inmate from David Sassoon Industrial School, Matunga Road, attacked the house master and a probation officer. The housemaster has sustained a head injury, as the inmate attacked him with a paperweight. The inmate is in the correction home since 2017 and has attacked several of his inmates in the past. A case has been filed against the boy in Shivaji Park Police station.

David Sassoon Industrial School looks after juveniles in conflict with law. There are 34 juveniles in the school, who undergo vocational training. Established in 1843, it is now governed by Children's Aid Society.

Dharmapal Pawar (52), the house master, had noticed that the inmate was troubling others repeatedly. "He would lose his temper for petty issues and attack with whatever he had in his hand in a fit of rage," said an officer from Shivaji Park Police station. On June 13, Pawar had summoned the juvenile in question to the office, as he was creating ruckus in the school barracks. "Pawar and the probation officer Pravin Chaudhary were in the office around 3.30 pm. When Chaudhary was counselling the juvenile, he became violent and started manhandling and abusing Chaudhary," the officer added.

Pawar tried to intervene and separate him from Chaudhary. During this scuffle, the juvenile got hold of a paperweight in the shape of a swastika. He attacked Pawar with the paperweight, leaving him bleeding profusely from the head. "Hearing the loud shouts, two attendants ran to the office and nabbed the juvenile. He was taken to barracks and kept in separation," an officer from the school said. "Meanwhile, Pawar was rushed to Sion hospital, where he received three stitches on his skull."

The juvenile was arrested by Mumbai police for robbery in 2017. An FIR has been registered against him. He has been produced in front of the Juvenile Justice Board and remains in the school.

