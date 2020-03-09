Mumbai Crime: Karate instructor molests 12-year-old student in Sion school

The police arrested a 54-year-old karate instructor with a Sion-based school for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old student. Police found that the victim was first sexually assaulted in the sports room and later, the accused molested her at her residence, a Hindustan Times report read.

According to the Sion police, the accused, Vishwanath Krishnachand Nayak, is a resident of Sion-Koliwada in Antop Hill.

The minor's mother filed a complaint with the police and said the incident took place on March 6 between 2.35pm and 4pm within the school premises. “The 12-year-old and the accused were in the sports room when he kissed her on her cheek and lips, and sexually assaulted her. After returning home, the girl narrated the incident to her mother,” an officer with the Sion police station was quoted as saying in the report.

He said the accused then came home and told her parents that nothing had happened. But, during his visit, he tried to hold the girl's hands and molested her. The girl and her mother then filed a complaint with the police.

The accused has been booked under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012. The report said the accused is a karate teacher in school and was arrested on Friday. Police said he was remanded in police custody till March 9.

