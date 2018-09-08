Mumbai Crime: Kashimira Police nabs bike thieves; recovers 5 bikes

crime

The accused used to steal bikes and give it as a gift to their relatives. The police are looking to gather more information about other bike theft cases in the area from them

The Kashimira police along with the recovered bikes and the two accused

The Kashimira local crime branch has arrested two bike thieves last week who used to theft bikes to give as a gift to their relatives. The police have recovered 5 bikes from their possession which were stolen from Mira Road and its adjoining area in the last several months. The accused have been identified as Pandu Bhavanisingh Rajput (26), Laxman Jethram Solanki (26). Taking the help of CCTV footage and acting upon the information given by their informer, the Kashimira local crime branch caught these accused and solved five bike theft cases and recovered five bikes from them. According to the police sources, both the accused are good friends who belong to the same native village in Rajasthan.

Rajput was residing in Nalasopara and belongs to a well to do family and is also running a mobile shop, while the other accused Solanki used to stay in Bhayandar area where he was working in Rajput’s mobile shop. While stealing a motorbike in Bhayanadar last month the incident was captured in one of the CCTV camera installed nearby the area. Since the officials were searching for both of them' they finally managed to catch them on August 31, taking the help of an informer, said a police official from local crime branch.

The official have solved 5 bike theft cases and have recovered 5 bikes (4 Bajaj Pulsar 220 and 1 Hero Honda Splendour) from the possessions of five people in which four relatives of the two accused stay in the same area. During further interrogation, it was revealed that the duo gave the bike as a gift to their relatives after stealing these bikes from Bhayandar area, the officer added.



A screengrab of the CCTV image

In the past two years, these accused have stolen 5 Bajaj pulsar 220 and one Hero Honda bikes from Bhayandar area. The police have managed to recover 5 bikes including one Hero Honda from the accused. Seeing their modus operandi the police suspect that the two accused might have stolen more bikes and it is also possible that they must have sold or given it to their relatives in their native village, said senior police inspector Pramod Badakh from Kashimira local crime branch.

The accused are in our custody and we are still interrogating them; there are chances that more information will be revealed about the bike theft cases, he added.

